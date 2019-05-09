Amy Hoffman now will decide whether to retain her court-appointed attorney or represent herself

OQUAWKA, Ill. — A woman charged in the October 2017 killing of an 87-year-old rural Carman, Illinois, man may represent herself as the case moves forward.

Appearing Wednesday in Henderson County Circuit Court before Judge David Vancil and a gallery full of the late Rex Mynatt Sr.’s family members, some of whom came prepared with victim impact statements, in what was expected to be a plea and sentencing hearing, Amy Hoffman informed the court she had taken issue with her court-appointed attorney, Blaise Rogers.

"I can't trust him, so I don't want him as my counsel," Hoffman said. "This is my life, too, and I understand there are people here, but I've not had problem until now, and I'm not pleading."

Neither Rogers nor state’s attorney Colby Hathaway provided details on what the negotiated plea agreement was, but Rogers did confirm that it was a non-homicide charge. Hoffman had been indicted Dec. 4 on various counts of first-degree murder filed under several legal theories in Mynatt's death, as was her brother, Donnie Blakley Jr., and his girlfriend, Angel Logsdon. The latter two entered guilty pleas to varying charges — Blakley to first-degree murder and Logsdon to assisting Blakley in the killing — in January.

As part of the plea, Logsdon agreed to testify in Hoffman’s trial, should there be one. That agreement was not included in Blakley’s plea.

Hoffman, however, said she had spoken with her father earlier Wednesday and was told Rogers had told him he had spoken with Blakley and that her brother wanted to come forward and tell the truth about what happened to Mynatt, who was shot to death Oct. 8, 2017, with a .22-caliber rifle in in his camper at 1001 Township Road 1150 North in Carman, where he lived alone. His daughter discovered his body two days later when she checked on him after he had not shown up at church that morning.

Hoffman said that information could impact her case.

Rogers, however, said he last spoke with Hoffman’s father, Donnie Blakley Sr., about the possibility of speaking with Blakley Jr. Since then, however, it was decided Blakley Jr.’s testimony couldn’t be counted upon.

“Upon further communication with my client, Ms. Hoffman, we discussed how we didn't think the conversation would bear any fruit because of the multiple stories that Donnie Blakley Jr., the son, has told not only the state, but also his family members,” Rogers said. “Our opinion that we discussed together was that any conversation I've had with Donnie Blakley Jr. he can tell me every word that I wanted to hear and we still don't know what his credibility would be if it came to a trial.”

Vancil informed Hoffman that although she does have a right to a court-appointed attorney, she does not have the right to choose which court-appointed attorney represents her.

“If you wish to move forward without Mr. Rogers as your attorney, you will represent yourself,” Vancil said.

Vancil set a pretrial conference for Hoffman, who previously waived her right to a jury trial, at 10 a.m. May 17 before Circuit Judge Raymond A. Cavanaugh.

“At that hearing, you would be able to decide at that point whether you wanted to continue with Mr. Rogers as your attorney and proceed with a bench trial, or you can represent yourself and proceed with a bench trial,” Vancil said.

Hathaway met with Mynatt's family behind closed doors following the hearing. He declined to say whether the plea deal will remain on the table.