Progressive Agriculture Farm Safety day will be held on Friday, May 31, at the Kimmel Education Center in Nebraska City.
Participants will learn about different safety concerns and hazards on the farm in a fun and educational atmosphere. Registration is available for children entering 1st grade thru 5th grade in fall of 2019. To receive a registration form, inquire thru email to farmsafetyday@gmail.com
Farm Safety Day set May 31 at Kimmel Education Center
