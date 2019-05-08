Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, recognized a select group of donors and volunteers who give extraordinarily in the pursuit of outstanding, compassionate care at Tabitha’s annual Into the Blue luncheon at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln. These organizations and individuals are dedicated to Tabitha’s mission of delivering innovative Senior Care services that promote the dignity, independence and well-being of older adults. Award recipients were: Sowers Club of Lincoln, American Lutheran Church, D.A. Davidson & Co., along with volunteers, Judy and Bill Lewis and Marv Lyman and family.

“Nebraskans have endured so much with the recent flooding and blizzards but they always rise to the challenge and take care of each other. It’s incredibly heartwarming to be part of such a generous group of volunteers and donors who come together, regardless of the circumstances, to support their Nebraska neighbors,” said Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO. “With their dedication and commitment, Tabitha is able to provide exceptional service to over 2,000 older adults, daily, across 28 counties in the state.”

The Commit Award, honoring an organization that devotes its time, talent and treasure, was presented to Sowers Club of Lincoln. This group is committed to building and maintaining relationships within the community and with Tabitha. The Sowers Club has contributed to Tabitha Meals on Wheels since 1989, providing nearly 90,000 meals to those in need. For the past two years, they have also served special holiday meals for residents at Tabitha living communities.

American Lutheran Church earned the Care Award for their dedication and compassion to Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels program. This congregation has delivered meals to clients over the past two decades and continues to recruit new volunteers. Church members deliver numerous routes every week.

The Connect Award, honoring a volunteer who builds relationships rooted in love, was presented to Marv Lyman and his family. Their relationship with Tabitha began back in the 1980s. June Lyman donated countless hours as a Tabitha Meals on Wheels volunteer. Marv served as a Tabitha board member for almost 10 years, helping Tabitha optimize operations and implement insurance best practices. The Lymans also introduced and helped solidify Eastridge Presbyterian Church’s connection with Tabitha.

Judy and Bill Lewis earned the Cultivate Award for nurturing an environment of innovation and growth. Judy partners with a friend to consistently deliver Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Her husband, Bill, has volunteered in the life enrichment department since 2001. He visits Tabitha’s main and Williamsburg campuses in Lincoln with his pet therapy dogs. He also leads a weekly Bible study at GracePointe by Tabitha, Assisted Living & Memory Care Suites.

The Courage Award was presented to D.A. Davidson & Co. and its employees for their longstanding support of Tabitha in many ways. For more than 20 years, the organization has worked not only to improve clients’ and TEAMembers’ financial well-being but regularly delivers Tabitha Meals on Wheels. They have also generously adopted several Tabitha Seniors over the holidays, providing Christmas presents to individuals who otherwise would not receive a gift.

The Tabitha Foundation relies on the friendship and generosity of donors to help extend the continuum of Senior Care services to older adults in Nebraska. At Tabitha there are a multitude of ways to support Seniors in your community, including sponsoring special events, providing planned contributions, gift annuities and more. Contact the Tabitha Foundation at 402.486.8509 or visit Tabitha.org today for more information about how you can help make a difference in Seniors’ lives.

Nonprofit Tabitha is Nebraska’s industry-leading and quality award-winning Senior Care expert. Serving friends and neighbors for over 130 years and encompassing 28 Nebraska counties, Tabitha offers results-driven rehabilitation, at-home health care, innovative living communities and compassionate hospice services. Tabitha is Your Answer for Senior Care, learn more at Tabitha.org.