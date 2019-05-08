The Peru State baseball coaching staff has announced an open tryout for future players. The tryout will be held on Sunday, May 19, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Centennial Complex Field on the College's campus.



The tryout will be for high school graduates and junior college players.



Coach Wayne Albury may be contacted for more information at walbury@peru.edu or 731-617-1547. In addition, prospective players should contact Coach Albury if planning to attend.