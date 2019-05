The Hawk Eye will move it’s printing operations to a print plant in Peoria, Illinois, at the Peoria Journal Star, a sister publication to our newspaper.

The switch has been made to incorporate a new state-of-the-art press facility providing better overall print quality, sharper resolution and increased color capability.

The newspaper will begin printing in Peoria with the May 21 publication.

Please reach out to General Manager Sean Lewis, slewis@thehawkeye.com, with any questions or concerns.