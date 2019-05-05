Boone—National railroad author and historian Don L. Hofsommer will present a free illustrated program called Railroaders Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 pm at the James H. Andrew Railroad Museum and History Center. The museum is located at the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad, 225 10th St., Boone, IA. Don’s program will highlight railroaders at work from section laborers to CEO’s. He will also show rare photos of railroaders in various aspects of the business providing previously little or unknown information about those that were often times the unsung heroes of the industry.

The museum is located adjacent to the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad – 225 10th St., Boone, IA 50036

For more information about this free event or the other exhibits at the museum, call 1-800-626-0319, or email mike@bsvrr.com, or visit www.bsvrr.com.