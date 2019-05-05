The public is invited to attend and participate in a meeting at 6 p.m. May 15 at the Henderson County Health Department in Gladstone, Illinois.

The Henderson County Steering Committee has updated the Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan and is hosting a public meeting to discuss the plan and gather final input from the public prior to submitting the plan to FEMA.

The plan will update the Hazard Mitigation Plan developed in 2010. According to University of Illinois Extension Community Development Educator Carrie McKillip, the plan will reflect numerous strides made in mitigation and preparedness since the 2010 plan was developed.

“After the floods of 2008, many systems and processes have been put in place that have enhanced preparedness of the jurisdictions. Some notable items have been the elevation and addition of pumps in the drainage district, flood plain buyouts and the creation of the Henderson County Community Organizations Active in Disasters,“ said McKillip.

McKillip facilitated the development of the plan in 2010 and is the lead facilitator on the current plan update.

All residents of Henderson County as well as surrounding jurisdictions are encouraged to attend.

The meeting will give participants a chance to review jurisdictional project grids as well as mitigation goals and activities for the plan.

For more information, call Cindy Brown, Henderson County emergency manager, at (309) 867-2780 or McKillip at (309) 342-5108.