Tim Sittig has been the chief of police in Fort Madison since November 2016.

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Chief of Police Tim Sittig has announced his intention to retire and will conclude his duties here May 31.

Sittig, 55, confirmed his decision Friday morning to The Hawk Eye, declining to elaborate, other than to say he was "at retirement age" and had "other things in life" to experience.

"I appreciate the people I have had the opportunity to work with and the people of Fort Madison for allowing me to serve as their chief," said Sittig, who was hired as police chief in November 2016.

City manager David Varley said he wanted to begin the search for a new chief in the next four to five weeks.

"It was his decision," said Varley. "I know he's been thinking about it for a little while and I respect his decision. He's been thinking about his career and what he wants to do with the rest of his life and he decided now is a good time to retire."

"I thank him for the effort," Varley said. "We appreciate the work he's done and I wish him the best."

An interim chief likely will be appointed before a full-time replacement is hired, Varley said.

Born in Mount Pleasant, Sittig spent decades in law enforcement in Iowa and Missouri. Once he retires, Sittig said he doesn't intend to stay in Fort Madison.

Late in 2016, he was hired to replace then-chief Kenneth Rosa, who resigned his post after two days on the job. Prior to Rosa, Bruce Niggemeyer served as chief from 2007 to 2016.