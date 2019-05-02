Matthew Kiger and Avery Mather, two Nevada High School students, enrolled in the DMACC SCALE Business Communications and Technology program during the spring semester. This program allows high school students to work with area Story County businesses on projects.

One of the organizations that Matthew and Avery worked with was the Ames Breakfast Lions Club and their Pizzathon Partnership. They worked with member Eldon Weber to create a new youth service organization and helped organize the Lions’ fair at North Grand Mall in Ames. They created promotional materials, surveys and fundraised to help start this program in the Ames community. An upcoming event will be help for families to promote and plan for the future of this new Lions’ organization.

They would like to thank the following businesses for their donations toward this program: Smokin’ Oaks Pizza and Country Plastics. They are looking forward to working with many more area businesses in the future. Avery, Matthew and their fellow classmates in the DMACC SCALE Business Communication and Technology program also worked with Kreg Tool, Sigler Companies, Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau, Vision Bank, Ames Resource Recovery, Keller Williams Realty of Ames, Polk and Story County Local Emergency Planning Committees and Volunteer Center of Story County on several projects throughout the semester. These partnerships provide great opportunities for high school students to learn about the business world and work-based learning.