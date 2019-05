The Jefferson Street Farmers Market returns to the 300 to 500 blocks of Jefferson Street every Thursday from 4:30 to 7 PM beginning this week.

The market features fresh produce, baked goods, garden flowers and vegetables, crafts, food vendors, and free family entertainment in the heart of downtown Burlington.

The Jefferson Street Farmers Market is organized by Downtown Partners and supported by Two Rivers Bank & Trust. For more information, call Downtown Partners at (319) 208-0056.