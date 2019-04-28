Employee of the Month Betty Ruble hasn't stopped smiling in 50 years of service work at Morning Sun Care Center.

Poet Maya Angelou wrote, "If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love."

Betty Ruble has a thousand smiles and she gives them away to everyone she works with.

Ruble is an environmental aide and greeter at Morning Sun Care Center, and she's seen a lot of people in her 50 years there.

"She is welcomed by all," MSCC human resources coordinator Joan Wegener said. "She is a wealth of information about our community. She takes pride in her job, and that's an awesome thing after all these years. It takes a lot of dedication and a passion for caring for people. She has that in her heart."

Ruble's first day of work as a nurse's aide was August 10, 1969, the same year Angelou published "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" and just days after Neil Armstrong returned from his walk on the moon.

"I worked the night shift for nine years," Ruble said. "I started on days, then I was a therapist's aide for 20-some years.

"Then she was a restorative aide and had to go to school for that," daughter Angie Smith added.

A restorative nurse's aide is a certified nursing assistant who has additional, specialized training in restorative nursing care. Ruble is a CNA.

Smith is activities director at MSCC and has an older brother, James, and younger sister Lisa.

Ruble was born in Missouri in 1942.

"I lived in Missouri for a number of years and met my husband in Burlington," Ruble said. "I met him when I was 15 and I worked at the turkey place for a summer. He said he wanted to marry me and I said I don't even know you."

Her husband, James Sydney Ruble, was from Wapello. The two met at the Shelby's turkey processing plant in Burlington.

"I went to Missouri for the summer to babysit for my cousin — ornery little thing — and then he would come and visit me," Ruble said. "We went together for five years and I got married when I was 19. We were married for 41 years before he died of cancer 18 years ago."

The Rubles moved to Morning Sun — sort of halfway between Wapello and Missouri — and eventually bought a house across the street from the Morning Sun Care Center. Ruble filled out an application and was immediately hired.

Betty Ruble is one letter off from a famous cartoon character, Betty Rubble of the 1960s cartoon show, "The Flintstones."

"They used to call my dad Barney," Smith said.

Wegener nominated Ruble in time for National Nursing Home Week, May 12-18 this year.

"Betty has worn many hats over the years and has seen health care go through many, many changes," Wegener said. "If you met Betty Ruble, you met an incredible, dedicated woman who is very infectious with her smile and her personality."

Ruble said she was picked as the very first MSCC employee of the month some 27 years ago.

"I was surprised," she said.

"You were employee of the year," Smith reminded her.

"Oh. Well, I was surprised," Ruble said. "They gave me this big plaque and it said, 'The sky's the limit.' I was surprised."

Ruble hung the award in the therapy room until she stepped down from her therapist's aide position.

"I took it home with me; I still have it," she said. "I don't know where it's at, but I got it!"

Ruble doesn't hesitate when asked what she likes best about working at MSCC.

"I love the patients. They are my family," she said with her broad smile. "They really are. They hug me every day and tell me that they love me and that makes my day. I never was a talker — I was quiet when I started work — and I love to hear about their lives, hear what they've done over the years."

Having a job at a care center housing older people brings with it one work-related fly in the ointment: The residents, many of whom are elderly, eventually die. Is it hard for Ruble to get to know so many people and then lose them?

"It does bother me," Ruble said. "I take it personally because I love these people."

She said attends funeral services for most of them.

Nonetheless, Ruble smiles at everything.

'I think that's why she's so loved," Smith said.

Indeed: Research has shown that smiling reduces stress and increases one's ability to handle stressful events by increasing dopamine and serotonin, brain chemicals that make us feel good.

A 2012 story in Psychology Today, "There’s Magic in Your Smile," points out that smiling is contagious: "The part of your brain that is responsible for your facial expression of smiling when happy or mimicking another’s smile resides in ... an unconscious automatic response area".

In a Swedish study, subjects were asked to frown while looking at a photo of a smiler. The researchers discovered that the subjects' facial expressions subconsciously imitated what they saw — it takes a conscious effort to turn a smile upside-down.

Consider this: If you smile at someone and they don't smile back, they’re making a conscious effort not to.

That's not a problem Ruble experiences — the MSCC residents always smile back at her. Does she have any favorite residents besides her 94-year-old mother, Alzheimer's patient Jessie Johnson?

"They're all my favorites," she said. "I love coming to work in the morning. I look forward to it. I give everybody a hug and they look forward to that. When I go on vacation they say, 'What happened to you?' And I'll say 'I'm here now and I'll give you a hug.' I love 'em all, they're like my family. There's not anybody I don't like."

We went to visit Johnson but she was sleeping, so Ruble dropped in on Marlene Fleming, who suffered a stroke while an employee at The Hawk Eye about 15 years ago. Fleming still has a hearty laugh.

"I think the world of Betty," Fleming said.

Does she take good care of you?

"Well, yeah!" Fleming bellowed, and everyone gathered in her room laughed along with her.

Ruble just stood there smiling.

Down the hall, Ruble checks on Donny Lambert, a taciturn resident.

"He doesn't talk except when Mom talks to him," Smith said. "He says, 'Betty Jo!' That's the only words he gets out of his mouth."

Smith asked her mother what else she liked about her job.

"I like everything about it. I really do. A lot of people hate to come to work — not me," Ruble said. "I think I get along real good with the employees."

She does indeed, beginning of course with her daughter.

"My mother has a heart of gold and she wears it on the outside for all to see," Smith said. "She shares all her compassion and love with her children, grand- and great-grandchildren and her residents. We all are blessed to have her in our lives."

Occupational therapy assistant Toni Turner said, "Betty Ruble is amazing. She's been here at this facility for 50 years. Inside and out, she is the pillar at this facility."

"Everybody's life needs a purpose," Wegener said. "I think Betty found her purpose years ago.

Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh once said, "Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful."

Betty Ruble's smile overflows with beautiful healing magic.