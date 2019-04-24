The Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer gave the OK to charge only rural residents for their portion of the DesCom bill.

The decision comes not long after the State Auditor’s office gave the opposite opinion to the county.

The difference of opinion comes from which section of Iowa law applies to DesCom.

DesCom runs the county’s 911 service, as well as dispatch service. The organization was formed under a 28e agreement, with the intent of sharing the burden of cost and leadership over the service, which was previously provided by Burlington’s Police Department.

Initially the county charged its entire share of the communications bill to the general services levy, even after the change was made to a per capita formula in 2010. This resulted in double taxation to city residents, amounting to $1.2 million in double taxation during the course of 10 years.

“DesCom is not an emergency service under Iowa Code Chapter 29C,” Schaefer concluded in her opinion.

Shaefer’s interpretation defined DesCom under Chapter 34 as a public safety entity. Iowa Code does not specify how counties or cities should pay for public safety entities.

Iowa Law grants counties the ability to make decisions about which services should be charged to the rural services levy. There are a few exceptions but as long as services paid for through the levy are only for rural residents, the county can charge for services through rural services levy.

One exception to this rule is emergency services. Iowa Code 331.427 specifies emergency services must be paid for by the general service levy.

Under the state auditor’s opinion, DesCom was defined as a 29C organization and therefore would’ve had to been paid for by the general services levy.

It was not until earlier this year the double taxation was discovered. The Board of Supervisors immediately amended the Fiscal Year 2020 budget to move the rural portion of the DesCom’s bill, about 90 percent of the bill, into the rural services levy.

The double taxation was initially called a mistake but the county auditor’s office began to wonder if the mistake was done because the law forced them to do it this way.

They sought out the opinion of the state auditor's office. After the State Auditor's office said DesCom should be paid for through general services, they asked Schaefer for a second opinion.

Schaefer said it doesn’t mean county residents will get off completely scot-free.

Chapter 331 also specifies rural residents can only be billed for services for rural residents. This means the county’s portion of Mediapolis, Danville, and Middletown will be billed to the general services levy.

This amounts to 1.4 cents on the general levy. Beginning FY 2021, the county will only be responsible for the rural portion of the DesCom bill.

The board of supervisors is the first of the member entities to approve DesCom’s agreement.

Previously, the county was the last of the member entities to be included in the discussion over changing the DesCom funding formula.

It is expected the cities will discuss and potentially adopt the changes at upcoming council sessions.

The agreement must be accepted by all member entities in the next 68 days before the current DesCom agreement expires.