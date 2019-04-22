Waterloo residents request more auditing of city finances

WATERLOO — Some Waterloo residents are asking the Iowa State Auditor's Office to conduct complete or partial audit of the city's financial transactions.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports 148 residents signed a petition earlier this month asking for additional auditing work.

The state office will meet with RSM, which conducted the city audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, to determine whether the firm looked at issues raised by the petitioners.

Jennifer Campbell, a manager at the auditor's office, said she could not discuss specific concerns raised by the petitioners.

Resident Forest Dillavou, who helped collect signatures, said the main question concerns transfers of money between various city operating funds.

Mayor Quentin Hart said the auditor's office hasn't explained the exact concerns presented by the petitioners.

Police: Man threatened to kill everyone at Iowa gas station

DES MOINES — Des Moines police said a man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened to kill everybody at a QuikTrip station.

Gerald Evans Jr., of Davenport, was arrested Saturday and is being held in the Polk County jail facing charges of making a threat of terrorism, intimidation with a weapon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and eluding.

Court documents said Evans called 911 several times to say he was driving to the QuikTrip to kill everybody inside — including his girlfriend — and then himself. He told police he had two guns and planned to drive his car into the building.

Police said Evans was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time. He was arrested near the QuikTrip after a short pursuit.

Funding available for cover crops on damaged farmland

LINCOLN, Neb — The federal Natural Resources Conversation Service is providing money to plant cover crops on damaged farmland.

The aid is aimed at recovery work on cropland directly affected by the severe weather in March. The highest priority cropland includes land that can't be planted with a cash crop and/or can't be harvested this year.

Experts said cover crops prevent erosion, improve soil's physical and biological properties, supply nutrients, suppress weeds, improve the availability of soil water and break pest cycles. Cover crops have grazing potential and can help stabilize repair work.

Producers are encouraged to apply by May 17 or June 21 at their local U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center. Information also can be obtained online.

Shedd Aquarium CEO to give Knox College commencement speech

GALESBURG, Ill. — The head of one of Chicago's premier attractions is slated to give the keynote address to Knox College graduates this year.

The western Illinois school has announced Shedd Aquarium CEO Bridget Coughlin will deliver the 2019 commencement address on June 2.

Commencement speakers at the Galesburg-based college have previously included Barack Obama, actress Eva Longoria, former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald and comedian Stephen Colbert.

Knox College President Teresa Amott said Coughlin's story "will inspire this year's graduating class to make the world a better place."

Coughlin graduated from Knox College in 1994 with a biochemistry degree. Before joining the Shedd Aquarium in 2015, she served as a vice president at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. She also spent five years at the National Academy of Sciences.

2-year-old girl reunited with family after being found in stolen car

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old girl who was in a car when someone took it from outside a Chicago restaurant was found safe in the car and has been reunited with her family, police said Sunday morning.

The girl was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital “as a precaution,” police said.

Police had been looking for the white Kia after it was taken with the girl inside around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in front of a restaurant in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police.

A 28-year-old woman told police she left her white 2018 Kia Forte running with the baby asleep in the back seat while the woman picked up food. When she returned, the car was gone, police said.

A witness told officers that the Kia, which had the Georgia license plate number RKR7648, fled east on Roosevelt before turning south on Independence Boulevard, police said.

The car was found in the 3900 block of West Polk Street, police said.

No arrests were made as of Sunday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.

