KEOKUK — More solar energy is coming to Southeastern Community College's Keokuk campus.

SCC has partnered with Keokuk Catholic Schools and Sunshine Power, LLC, which is led by Mohrfeld Electric, to install 1,180 solar panels on a two-acre plot of land between the college and Catholic school.

Per the agreement, Sunshine Power will provide, install and maintain the panels, of which it will retain ownership for 15 years. The energy produced by those panels will be sold to the schools at a far lower rate than what they now pay through Alliant Energy.

"We have no cost," said SCC President Michael Ash. "The new lighting, electrical panel installation, the upkeep, the maintenance on that is all part of one deal that is covered by Mohrfeld's group, and that will be in place for 15 years."

In the 16th year, the equipment will become SCC's property. The college then will assume the remainder of the 30-year land lease between Sunshine Power and Keokuk Catholic Schools at a rate of $1 per year.

Ash said the college is expected to save $226,000 during the first 15 years, and $1.6 million over 30 years. The solar panels are expected to produce between 90 and 95 percent of the electricity for the Keokuk campus's 100 through 500 buildings. The rest still will come from Alliant Energy, though Ash noted the savings from Sunshine Power will be significant, especially due to an inflation cap of 2 percent per year. Meanwhile, Alliant Energy is eyeing a 25 percent increase in rates.

"What that means is we'll be spending less on energy costs," Ash said. "We then can use those dollars to provide better services and programming for our students. That's why we're in it. We're excited about it."

The college first began looking into solar with the Industrial Technologies Training Center.

"That was an afterthought," Ash said of plans for the building, which was completed in January 2017.

It was determined that the building's roof would be able to support 270 solar panels, and so began the first phase of the solar energy project. Solar panels were installed atop the building and began producing electricity in January or February 2018. Those panels now produce between 70 and 75 percent of the electricity for the ITTC building.

Pleased with the results, Ash looked into expanding solar energy. For the time being, the West Burlington campus is not a feasible option for solar. The Keokuk campus's size, as well as how its metering is set up, makes it an ideal candidate for solar power.

There was just one problem: The campus didn't have adequate space to support a solar field.

Luckily, Keokuk Catholic Schools were not using the land between their buildings and SCC. Michael Mohrfeld of Mohrfeld Electric worked closely with Keokuk Catholic Schools to negotiate an agreement that would provide them with energy from the solar field, saving them an estimated $13,000 per year in energy costs, while using the high school's property as the site for the solar panels. The Catholic schools' board of directors approved the agreement earlier this year.

"It's a win, win, win," Ash said of the agreement.

Work on preparing the space for the panels began in January, and the panels, which are in the process of being installed, are expected to begin producing energy by late fall.

The college also has switched to LED lighting throughout the Keokuk campus, with LED lighting to replace exterior lights in the future. The change reduces consumption and cuts down on cooling costs as LED bulbs burn cooler than other bulbs.

"It's making this building healthier," Ash said.

Ash has hopes of being able further utilize solar energy in the future by bringing it to the West Burlington campus, possibly with solar car ports.