ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday
1:55 p.m.: 1310 Jefferson St. Jeremiah Max Caves, 41, homeless: warrants for violation of a no contact order, eluding, driving while revoked, speeding, failure to obey red light, failure to obey stop sign, operation without ignition interlock, unsafe passing, reckless driving and failure to appear; Janice Renae Murphy, 54, same address: warrants for possession of a controlled substance, violation of a no contact order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:20 p.m.: U.S. 34 and Main Street. Robert John Gurzenda Blindt, 37, 2048 335th Ave., Fort Madison: warrant.
7:40 p.m.: 800 block of West Burlington Avenue. Jason Allen Twyman, 37, 114 Argyle Court: no valid license, no registration and no insurance.
9:57 p.m.: 1216 S. Central Ave. Timothy Dewayne Lewis, 44, same address: driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
WEST BURLINGTON
Tuesday
8:42 p.m.: 322 Summer St. Cade Richard Wilkerson, 19, same address: fourth-degree criminal mischief.
DES MOINES COUNTY
Tuesday
5:15 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. James Bradley Patty, 41, 914 N. Fourth St., Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.
5:37 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Travis William Peterson, 39, Raritan, Illinois: warrants for violation of a no contact order, speeding, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign, eluding, stalking, eluding and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
FORT MADISON
Monday
10:49 a.m.: 701 Avenue F. Randy Allan Akers, 47, 2635 Avenue I: violation of a no contact order and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Tuesday
12:24 a.m.: 2000 Avenue D. Dylan Patrick Hanson, 20, Burlington: first-offense drunken driving.
No time given.: 2200 block of Avenue L. Keaton Lemont Robinson, 27, no address given: disorderly conduct.
LEE COUNTY
April 11
No time given.: Fort Madison. Emily Cox, 24, Fort Madison: delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a public park and a warrant.
Tuesday
11:34 a.m.: 701 Avenue E, Fort Madison. Mathew Christopher Noll, 49, Fort Madison: fugitive from justice.
12:55 p.m.: Lee County jail. James Thomas Dean Allen-Cook, 20, Keokuk: violation of a no contact order.
Wednesday
3:05 a.m.: 168th Street and Avenue C, West Point. Colton Allen Hurt, 26, West Point: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS
April 11
No time given.: No location given. Blake D. Campbell, 21, Carthage, Illinois: criminal sexual assault.
No time given.: No location given. Nicholas S. Dickerson, 23, LaHarpe, Illinois: criminal damage to property less than $3,000.
Friday
No time given.: No location given. Rebecca R. Lake, 52, Hamilton, Illinois: warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
CRIME WATCH
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday
11:31 a.m.: North Eighth and Jefferson streets. Theft of vehicles.
1:29 p.m.: 1600 block of South 14th Street. Burglary of residence.
1:35 p.m.: 100 block of South Marshall Street. Theft.
3:44 p.m.: 1300 block of South Central Avenue. Fight.
3:48 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Assault.
3:58 p.m.: 100 block of South Seventh Street. Burglary of residence.
4:49 p.m.: Bluff Harbor Marina, 800 N. Front St. Vandalism.
5:47 p.m.: 1200 block of South Central Avenue. Disorderly conduct.
6:41 p.m.: Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. Disorderly conduct.
8:41 p.m.: 42nd Street and U.S. 61. Injury accident.
FORT MADISON
Tuesday
2:03 a.m.: 2500 block of Henry Ladyn Drive. Injury accident.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Tuesday
9:10 p.m.: 2400 block of Franklin Avenue. Grass fire.
NEW LONDON
Tuesday
5:55 p.m.: 500 block of West Washington Street. Vandalism.