Sons of Norway Kong Sverre Lodge held its April event in Story City with the program “The Melbys’ Moroccan Odyssey,” presented by Russ and Janet Melby. Russ and Janet spoke about and showed their photographs from their recent trip to Morocco. Sons of Norway events are open to all interested in learning more about Scandinavian heritage and culture and guests are always welcome. Pictured, from left, are Russ and Janet Melby, Malika Moutiq and Janet Mortvedt. Contributed photo