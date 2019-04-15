The 37th annual Palm Sunday Donkey Walk brings faithful crowd

It was a cold Sunday for the faithful during the annual Palm Sunday Donkey Walk up Snake Alley to begin Holy Week in Burlington.

One switch on the day was the donkey. Herbie came to the rescue of Dory, who was to make her first walk, but got cold feet or rather a disinterest to walk on pavement.

The donkey is provided by the Pohren family who have been doing it for the past 37 years of the walk.

“We do it in the rain, snow and sunshine,” said Judy Pohren who escorted Herbie.

Herbie, who has done the walk numerous times, took a liking to the curiosity of the children who got their pictures taken and petted him before the climb.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

“I welcome those who come to walk and say a prayer and then the donkey is off,” said Pastor Judyann Morse of First United Church of Christ, who hold the walk before Sunday services. “It’s a good way of reenacting Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem in the last week of hie life.”

Up the brick alley Herbie went with Rodney Bliesener in robe and sandals on the lead and the gathering waved palm leaves and some sang "Hosanna" as they followed in mass.

Harry and Mary Ann Parkin said they get a spiritual lift from the event and have been attended for the past decade.

“We like to celebrate with everybody especially the kids,” said Harry. “It’s fun to be with those that like to worship.”

At the top of the alley the walked continued around Heritage Hill before ending at First United Church of Christ at 611 Columbia St.

More praise and petting was heaped on Herbie before he headed home to his stall and treats from owners.

“They are our babies, we feed them carrots and popcorn and other good stuff,” said Pohren.

Meanwhile the faithful went into the church to warm their bones and souls to begin a reflective week of prayer leading up to Easter Sunday.