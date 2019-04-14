An Easter egg hunt for special needs children planned for today has been postponed due to expected inclement weather. The event, sponsored by Through Joshua's Eyes, has been rescheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. April 28 at West Burlington Community Park.
An Easter egg hunt for special needs children planned for today has been postponed due to expected inclement weather. The event, sponsored by Through Joshua's Eyes, has been rescheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. April 28 at West Burlington Community Park.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.