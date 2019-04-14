Are you looking for something fun to do with your kids? Check out the Boone Family STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Festival from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, April 13 at the DMACC Boone Campus at 1125 Hancock Drive in Boone.

This free event is open to families with kids of all ages to experience hands-on STEM activities. There will be robots, LEGO catapults, Elephant toothpaste, extracting DNA, 3D printing, toothpick puzzles, Monarchs, a rainfall simulator, a flame thrower, health discovery and more.

Free water bottles and bags will also be given out. Here are some of the booths with hands-on activities:

Ericson Public Library

Iowa 4-H FLEX Mobile - Virtual Reality

Blank Park Zoo

Cardinal Space Mining

Mid-West 3D Solutions

Iowa Public Television

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa

ISU Extension and Outreach Animal Science

DMACC Students

American Meteorological Society Student Chapter at Iowa State

Graduate Society of Women Engineers

DMACC STEM Club

Boone County 4-H Science & Tech Club

Society of Chemistry Undergraduate Majors (SCUM)

Des Moines Y Camp

Beyer Crop Science

Boone County Farm Bureau

YMCA Amazing Adventures

Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium

DMACC Simulation Center

Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine

DNR - Ledges State Park

Iowa State University Computer Science Department Outreach

Equipping Math Teachers

Ankeny DMACC STEM Club

DMACC Biotechnology Program

DMACC Physics Students

Prairie Rivers of Iowa

Lyndsay Baker, DMACC NASA Aerospace Scholars Program

DMACC Nursing Club

Iowa State University College of Engineering

This event is a partnership between the DMACC Boone Campus, Boone County ISU Extension & Outreach/4-H and the North Central STEM Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

For more information, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/boone/stemfestival.