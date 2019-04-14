By Logan Kahler

Sunday

Apr 14, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Are you looking for something fun to do with your kids? Check out the Boone Family STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Festival from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, April 13 at the DMACC Boone Campus at 1125 Hancock Drive in Boone.


This free event is open to families with kids of all ages to experience hands-on STEM activities. There will be robots, LEGO catapults, Elephant toothpaste, extracting DNA, 3D printing, toothpick puzzles, Monarchs, a rainfall simulator, a flame thrower, health discovery and more.


Free water bottles and bags will also be given out. Here are some of the booths with hands-on activities:


Ericson Public Library


Iowa 4-H FLEX Mobile - Virtual Reality


Blank Park Zoo


Cardinal Space Mining


Mid-West 3D Solutions


Iowa Public Television


Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa


ISU Extension and Outreach Animal Science


DMACC Students


American Meteorological Society Student Chapter at Iowa State


Graduate Society of Women Engineers


DMACC STEM Club


Boone County 4-H Science & Tech Club


Society of Chemistry Undergraduate Majors (SCUM)


Des Moines Y Camp


Beyer Crop Science


Boone County Farm Bureau


YMCA Amazing Adventures


Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium


DMACC Simulation Center


Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine


DNR - Ledges State Park


Iowa State University Computer Science Department Outreach


Equipping Math Teachers


Ankeny DMACC STEM Club


DMACC Biotechnology Program


DMACC Physics Students


Prairie Rivers of Iowa


Lyndsay Baker, DMACC NASA Aerospace Scholars Program


DMACC Nursing Club


Iowa State University College of Engineering


This event is a partnership between the DMACC Boone Campus, Boone County ISU Extension & Outreach/4-H and the North Central STEM Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.


For more information, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/boone/stemfestival.