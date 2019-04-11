Rodney Dean Halterman

Rodney Dean Halterman has entered a guilty plea for attempted murder and other charges during a hearing on Wednesday.

Halterman, 18, was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault causing serious injury, and one count of going armed with intent. Halterman originally pleaded not guilty to all charges on Feb. 4.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 22.

Halterman was identified as the suspect in a shooting in the 100 block of Russell Avenue, a few blocks northeast of Hilton Coliseum, on Jan. 12.

Xavier Shepley homicide

Four defendants charged with the death of Xavier Shepley in a 2017 shooting will be tried on the same date after schedule changes for two of the defendants.

Albrea Renee Winfrey, 24, Jordan N. Bryant, 25, Anthony E. English, 28, and Demario D. Woods, 25, all of Des Moines, have been charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 18, 2017, slaying of Shepley, 21, of Ames.

Originally, Winfrey and English were scheduled for jury trial on April 30, while Woods and Bryant were scheduled for jury trial on July 23. Now, trial for all four defendants is scheduled for July 23.

Lewis Clyde Ball

Lewis Clyde Ball has pleaded not guilty on charges that he held a victim at gun point with his girlfriend before stealing the victim’s car.

Ball, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and second-degree theft.

Ball pleaded not guilty to those charges during an arraignment on Monday in Story County District Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Ames police responded to an armed car jacking at 11:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Duff Avenue, on Monday March 19.

The victim stated that Ball asked to borrow their car multiple times. Even after being told he couldn’t take the car, Ball then pointed a 9mm handgun at the man’s head and forced him to the vehicle, according to the report.

Ball held the victim at gun point and threatened him before the victim began driving the car. At one point, the victim was able to jump out of the moving car and ran away to call 911.

Ball was seen getting into the driver’s seat of the stolen car and driving off from the area at a high speed. He was later found in Des Moines and arrested.