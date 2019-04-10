The City of Talmage will host an Easter Egg hunt in the park at 4th and Market Street at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. In case of inclement weather, the egg hunt will be inside the Talmage Community Building.
The City of Talmage will host an Easter Egg hunt in the park at 4th and Market Street at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. In case of inclement weather, the egg hunt will be inside the Talmage Community Building.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.