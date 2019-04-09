DMACC Ankeny Campus students had the opportunity to ask questions of DMACC President Rob Denson in a “Lunch with the President” event held on the Ankeny Campus. Here the students pose for a photo with Denson following the lunch. The students include: Destiny Williams (left to right) of Des Moines, Denson, Traci LeMaster of Madrid, Julio Delgadillo of Des Moines, Imani Muganza of Johnston, Jessie Bustin of Des Moines, Cara Larsen of Adel, Hannah Casey of Nevada, Brittany Tiffey of Baxter and Jedeh Bohn of Ankeny. Denson wanted to know the good things about DMACC and the bad as he chatted with the students for about an hour. Contributed photo