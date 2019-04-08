The special afternoon featured two former conductors, three dozen former Cantans and a new work by composer Diane Mahoney.

It looked like the Beatles were in town.

Nope, it was the Bel Canto Chorale.

Sunday's concert at First United Methodist Church had seniors lined up halfway down the street, cars backed up waiting to drop folks near the door before hunting for a parking spot.

A flash mob of elders, fitting tribute for Bel Canto's 50th anniversary and 50th Spring Concert.

Bel Canto's inaugural concert was in 1969, under director Phyllis McAdams. Roger Hatteberg, Tim Ahern and Dane Barner took turns leading the group before Jacob Yochum took over in 2017.

The group excelled in their ability to master a wide range of genres ranging from archaic religious opuses to contemporary pop; we have yet to hear Bel Canto rap to their minions.

We can't decide if that's a good thing or something to anticipate over the next half-century. Consider: 49 years from now, Ice T and the Beastie Boys will be influential historic figures.

On Sunday, a full house of 350 concertgoers saw iron-core musicians like McAdams, Hatteberg, Ahern and Barner and a few more you're about to meet.

After no introduction, director Yochum rang the Bel and the show began, the Cantans looking at once somber and joyful in black outfits garnished each with a yellow carnation.

Pianist Leigh Pirtle — she's one of the iron core — backed up the 47 singers on eight selections, beginning with "Consecrate the Place and Day" from "Triptych" by Lloyd Pfautsch.

Properly entitled, "Triptych (Musicks Empire, Orpheus with His Lute and Consecrate the Place and Day)" is a celebration of nature — a Spring song — and involves Shakespeare and Orpheus and other luminaries too complicated to mention in Southeast Iowa.

The golden "50" balloons hanging from the organ pipes fluttered in the roar of packed-house applause when the last trill faded into the warm afternoon.

Next came a left-right punchout bringing two former BCC directors back to the Bel: Timothy Ahern handled "Cantique de Jean Racine" by Gabriel Fauré with his usual twinkly-eyed aplomb, and Roger Hatteberg delivered "Saul" by Egil Hovland as Pete Hagglund narrated the text.

"Cantique" is a 3/4-time flow piece that gave Pirtle ample room to romp around the keyboard.

Hatteberg needed no introduction, and he led Bel Canto through "Saul" flawlessly. "Saul" is a piece to make one wonder why critics consider Frank Zappa a weirdo composer, with its choir background of four dozen people muttering the same sentence over and over at their own individual pace, sounding like a roomful of lazy cats trying out human speech as Hagglund read and Pirtle played.

Then came the first of two moments Bel Canto fans awaited with bated breath — Shakespeare abbreviated the word "abated," meaning people holding their breath in suspense — the eager crowd welcomed the premiere of Burlington native Diane Mahoney's "Coram Deo," commissioned for Sunday's concert.

"Coram Deo" was suffused with hints of Spring and timelessness and Easter; was beautified by cellist Samuel Schulte, violinist Jeffrey Phillips, and featured soprano Amanda Mansheim, who appeared, wraithlike, in the back balcony to sing.

Indeed, when Mansheim's turn came, folks down in the nave, who hadn't seen her slide in unannounced, had looks on their faces like, "Huh? Where's that lovely voice coming from?"

It was perfect for Mansheim's role, who, whether you could see her or not, sounded much like a bird, a robin perhaps, high in a tree, trilling the arrival of Spring.

Perfect.

Mahoney was rewarded with a bouquet of fresh flowers and thunderous applause.

"Oh, wow," she said later when asked about Bel Canto's rendition of her composition. "Somebody said it was exquisite. I like that word."

As do we, because it was.

Next came a handful of Bach fragments from his motet, "Jesu, meine Freude, BWV 227," which were a trip in time back to Bel Canto's first concert in 1969.

"This is a really hard movement," a veteran of that concert breathed aloud in the balcony.

Yochum is a two-armed conductor — he waves both in musical time, a baton in the right hand, the left cueing his tribe, both up-and-down like a metronome. As Yochum, resplendent in silky black tails, sailed into the waves of sound surging from his singers, he was a tall, dark raven striving to attain the sun, his wings buoyed by music, not air.

Selections from Gershwin followed — call it "I Got Plenty of Porgy" supported by another half-dozen classics including "Summertime" and concluding with "There's a Boat Dat's Leavin' Soon for New York" had Bel Canto original Terry "The Tenor" Strother bopping along in the balcony.

A dandy rendition of "What a Wonderful World" — all the summer clothing in the audience reinforced that idea perfectly — featured alto Bobbi Heubner leading the choir through a sublime rendition of the Ray Charles classic.

The second of the two anticipated pieces of Bel Canto's musical history had the crowd slathering as some 35 former Bel Canto singers flowed onto the stage to sing their traditional finale "Fanfare" by Sandra Chapman and Rich McKinney.

Yochum conducted the song with a huge grin, acknowledged a standing ovation, then slipped into the choir while Hatteberg took a turn at an encore chorus.

Hatteberg gave a shout-out to the four original Bel Cantans who were there — Strother, Gloria DeVilbiss, Don McCarthy and Chuck Rucker — before he led the crowd and choir to the finish line as the old gang, including Bryan and Jane Schulte, sang from memory, their hands free of sheet music.

When it was over and the people had emptied the church of lemonade and cookies and themselves, Yochum sang the final note:

"Whew."

Yeah. Perfect.