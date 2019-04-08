The public is invited to stop in at the Carnegie Library and Museum to browse through two exhibits, recently developed by Hometown Heritage staff.

“Make yourself at home! Have a seat, and take a look at how The Perry Chief covered Perry’s history during the town’s centennial year, 1969,” reads a sign, perched between an easy chair and a newspaper rack, hung with historic reproductions that are safe to handle.

“From the very beginning, The Perry Chief played a central role in Perry’s growth,” said Hometown Heritage program coordinator, Karol Crosbie. “The Chief’s first newspaper rolled off the press on Sept. 19, 1874, and only a month later, its editor began urging the small town to incorporate and begin formal governance. A year later, the town did just that.”

The second exhibit is The Eclipse, Perry High School’s yearbook from 1918 through the present, also displayed near a chair for easy browsing.

“We’re still missing a few issues,” Crosbie said. “But thanks to donations from the high school, our holdings are closer to completion.”

The Carnegie Library and Museum is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 12-4 p.m.