Casual menu with a variety to suit any diet or hunger.

Brett Matlick opened downtown Fort Madison's newest eatery in February and things are "so far, so good" for the River Rocks Bar & Grill at 709 Ave H.

That's the location of the former Atlas Steak House, but Rocks isn't a steak house. Matlick already has one of those out in the west end of town: Palm's Restaurant and Bar serves steak and other traditional fine dining fare.

Matlick is leasing the space connected to the recently re-opened Kingsley Inn, owned by the Barker Group.

He said he saw a need for a bar and grill on the east end of Fort Madison, one that offers reasonably priced food and drinks in a good atmosphere.

"We provide a place where people can gather after work or maybe for a game," he said.

Matlick is running the business with his long-time partner, Danielle Keefe. The two went to school together before working at the Hawkeye Restaurant in Keokuk for more than a decade.

"I think it's pretty obvious this is a great location," Keefe said. "Great view, really nice bar. We wanted to get in here before someone else did. We thought it was a great opportunity."

Before it was the Atlas the location was Alpha's, then Romero's.

"It's had several changes of hands," Keefe said.

Matlick said having his restaurants at opposite ends of town provides an option to people for the type of restaurant they want. Additionally, Rocks — that's what locals are calling it — will be convenient to people who are downtown for an event.

"It's been going pretty good," manager Janessa Erb said. "Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights are busiest. We're looking forward to things growing over time. People are just starting to get a feel for us."

Keefe is the one who came up with the name.

"It just kind of came to me one day, we were throwing around some different river and railroad names, and that just kind of popped into my head and it sounded good," she said. "I wanted to call it R&R, but that didn't really work. We decided to call it Rocks."

As in "rocks glass," common to southeast Iowa bars, often filled with rye whiskey.

The Rocks bar is stocked with six draught beers including local Iowa crafts and domestic brews.

The east side of the location is basically a burger-and-sports bar, but Rocks features specialties like their Over Grown Potatoes stuffed with goodies.­

"We've got some really fun potatoes we're loading up with different things like buffalo chicken or pork," Keefe said. "Brett can cook a really good burger, so we've got some different burgers on the menu."

They also feature pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup.

"It's his own take on it," Keefe said, "so it's not what you're going to get if you go out of town to a Vietnamese place."

Sports bars aren't the first thing to come to mind when someone says "health food," but the folks at Rocks keep nutrition and food value in mind.

"Most people know what they can and can't have," Keefe said. "If they want something to fit a special diet, just ask. I want people to know that they can come here for healthier choices."

Does the current gluten-free craze figure in?

"There are lots of things that are gluten free," Keefe said with a grin. "Just order a hamburger without the bun."

"We have the Impossible Burger on the menu, so they're expecting us to know what we're talking about," Matlick said. "That's what I mean about wanting to have healthier things; then they know we're trying."

The Impossible Burger is a vegan-friendly, plant-based burger topped with veggies.

"We have burgers and other sandwiches," Matlick summed up. "Bar food but with a healthy twist, not as much fried food."

She said they're looking into the possibility of adding a Keto diet-friendly menu item.

The west end of Rocks is typical restaurant dining, outfitted with new tables and chairs. A smaller room to the northeast is a game room in progress, with Foosball, darts and a big-screen TV so far.

Rocks offers room service and a place to dine for people staying at the Kingsley Inn without leaving the building.

The view is a part of the relaxing atmosphere at River Rocks Bar & Grill; it provides a front row seat to the Mississippi River, Riverview Park, Old Fort Madison and the trains crossing the Santa Fe Swing Span Bridge, which was the longest and largest double-deck swing-span bridge in the world when it was built in 1927.

"Business has been good so far," Keefe said. "We're happy."

River Rocks Bar & Grill, 709 Ave H, Fort Madison, (319) 316-9075. Hours are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11-10 p.m. Closed Sunday.