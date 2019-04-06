A Des Moines County woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Carmen Parnell of Sperry claimed the third of 10 top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery’s “Honey Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1911 Des Moines Ave. in Burlington. She claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

Honey Money is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.68. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.