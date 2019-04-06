ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Thursday

6:41 a.m.: 116 W. Agency St. Alyssa Blair Hardy, 29, 825 Avenue D, Fort Madison: driving while suspended, fraudulent use of registration and no insurance.

4:12 p.m.: 1100 black of Market Street. Leterrius Darrell Carter, 29, 1119 S. Garfield Ave.: possession of a controlled substance.

7:50 p.m.: 1716 Lincoln St. Buddy Leroy Krise Jr., 50, same address: warrant for sex offender registration violation; Julie Marie Drenner, 33, 615 N. Gunnison St.: warrant.

8:47 p.m.: 120 S. Roosevelt Ave. Valentino Giovanni McCampbell, 20, 810 Ironwood St.: carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.

Friday

12:40 a.m.: U.S. 61 and Mason Road. Gayle Gean Palmer, 37, 1219 Dehner St.: driving while suspended and no insurance.

2:03 a.m.: 900 Wellshire Drive. Anna Marie Springsteen, 50, 3420-105 Mason Road: second-offense drunken driving.

WEST BURLINGTON

Thursday

9 a.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Brandon Scott Hand, 31, 523 S. Gunnison St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4:51 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Dorothy Marie Housman, 46, 114 South St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft and criminal trespass.

FORT MADISON

Thursday

7:20 p.m.: 610 Eighth St. Apt. 9. Kimmi Jo Nelson, 20, same address: domestic abuse assault.

10:56 p.m.: 3000 block of Avenue O. Kimberly Michelle Brewer, 38, 3026 Avenue O: driving while barred and operation without registration.

Friday

1:43 a.m.: 4635 Avenue J. Tyler Scott Hedger, 27, 901 29th St.: warrant for voluntary absence from custody.

LEE COUNTY

Sunday

8:32 p.m.: 330th Street and U.S. 61, Montrose. Timothy Scott Richardson, 18, Montrose: reckless driving, eluding and speeding.

No time given.: Keokuk. Lindsay Riddle, 33, Keokuk: possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, violation of a drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday

2:33 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Ethan Jacob Barnett, 21, Donnellson: willful injury.

10:58 p.m.: 303rd Avenue and Academy Avenue, Denmark. Matthew Jay Wells, 18, Fort Madison: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Tyler Joseph Allen Thompson, 25, Fort Madison: second-offense drunken driving.

Wednesday

12:35 a.m.: 1300 block of 160th Avenue, Houghton. Kaitlyn Elizabeth Dochterman, 18, Houghton: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

2:38 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Dylan Lee Helmick Phillips, 27, Nauvoo, Illinois: warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

5:15 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Travis William Peterson Sr., 39, Raritan, Illinois: operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and third-degree burglary.

Thursday

12:16 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff's Office. Daniel Austin Orf, 37, Quincy, Illinois: fugitive from justice.

9 p.m.: Des Moines County line. Julie Marie Drenner, 33, Burlington: warrant for fifth-degree theft.

HENRY COUNTY

March 29

No time given.: No location given. Mikeal Good, 38, Mount Pleasant: sex offender registration violation.

March 30

2:40 a.m.: Henry County Health Center. Kenneth Franklin, 28, no address given: interference with official acts.

Sunday

2:35 a.m.: Goodyear Road and 235th Street, west of Mount Pleasant. Christopher Kaufman, 28, Lockridge: first-offense drunken driving and speeding.

LOUISA COUNTY

March 27

2:43 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Devin Thomas Stevens, 29, Muscatine: driving while suspended.

6:40 p.m.: Wapello. Trisha Marie Larson, 43, Wapello: driving while suspended.

March 29

2:11 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Laura Jo Cocklin, 56, Wapello: driving while barred.

9:22 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. William Marshall Ruble Jr., 55, Wapello: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, improper registration plates, no insurance and possession of a controlled substance.

March 30

1:53 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Cole Erickson, 22, Burlington: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and improper registration plates.

March 31

1:14 a.m.: Wapello. Amy Nicole Danforth, 31, Burlington: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

3:47 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Friedrich Frank, 48, Wapello: first-offense drunken driving and driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.

Tuesday

3 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Alvin Long, 66, Muscatine: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

March 25

No time given.: No location given. Max A. Markley, 19, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Koral R. Grace, 25, Bowen, Illinois: warrants.

No time given.: No location given. Stacy L. Thompson, 42, Plymouth, Illinois: driving while suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.

March 26

No time given.: No location given. Westley W. Shelton, 32, Keokuk: driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.

No time given.: No location given. Mark A. Cameron, 42, Plymouth, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Katherine R. Lamma-Barnes, 24, Hamilton, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Edwin S. Sebastian, 37, Carthage, Illinois: driving under the influence and driving while suspended.

March 27

No time given.: No location given. Gary P. Anderson, 55, Dallas City, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Andrew S. Rickelman, 32, Fort Madison: warrant for failure to appear.

March 28

No time given.: No location given. Octavio Z. Velazquez, 31, Carthage, Illinois: driving while suspended.

No time given.: No location given. Bobby J. Smith, 57, Keokuk: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Austin R. Gebhardt, 24, Carthage, Illinois: driving while suspended.

No time given.: No location given. Zachary D. Trelstad, 20, Nauvoo, Illinois: warrant for five counts of criminal sexual assault.

March 29

No time given.: No location given. Shawn M. Shelby, 37, Carthage, Illinois: driving while suspended.

No time given.: No location given. Eric W. Ferguson, 45, Keokuk: warrant for failure to appear.