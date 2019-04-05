Ed Stone held the special night in place of parent-teacher conference.

The hallways of Edward Stone Middle School were filled with excitement Thursday as students prepared to show off their school projects to family members during the school's first ever Student Spotlight Night.

The event took the place of the school's more traditional parent-teacher conferences. The school hosts three parent-teacher conference nights each year, and Edward Stone Principal Angie Butler said the third tends to have the lowest turnout. Parents still were able to talk with teachers during the event and still may arrange for more private, one-on-one conferences should they want to do so.

"We're trying to get more parents into the building," Butler said. "And this really gives kids a chance to showcase their projects."

Many of those projects were the product of the district's digital make-up days. How the teachers moved forward with the digital make-up days was up to them, but instructional coaches Michael Carper and Melissa Chiprez provided support and guidance in coordinating the content.

Carper said teachers worked together to capitalize on each other's strengths in designing the project criteria for their students, especially at the sixth grade level, where students in English Language Arts had just begun writing essays about social problems. Using components from several subjects, students selected a social problem, conducted extensive research on that problem using reliable and reputable sources, and put together a presentation based on what they learned. While teachers checked in on student progress during class time, the work students did on the projects was done outside of class time. Students had the option to present digitally or with a multimedia project. The presentations also included information on how to solve the problem.

"We want to create a future of problem solvers," Chiprez explained.

Poster boards lined the common area outside of classrooms, and students proudly led their parents to the ones they created, while others led them into classrooms to show them what they had created on their Chromebooks.

"The kids seem more excited to do (parent-teacher conferences) this way," said Jenny Mehaffy, a sixth grade social studies teacher, noting she already was seeing more parents show up than is usual for parent-teacher conferences. "The parents also seem excited to see what their kids can show."

The sixth-graders chose a wide array of subjects to address, ranging from pollution to bullying to child labor and child brides.

Sixth-grader Jackson Wendt, 11, did his PowerPoint project on rising suicide rates among adolescents and suicide prevention.

"I wanted a challenge in my topic," he explained.

His mother, Cassie Wendt, appreciated the opportunity to come and see what her son had been doing first-hand.

"I think it's important to bring parents together," she said. "You don't really get the chance to come and see the work they do and the staff members behind it."

The seventh and eighth grade students had special presentations as well. Seventh-graders put on book talk presentations, math displays, social studies presentations and science models.

Jody Bigger, a seventh grade science teacher, talked to parents about the OpenSciEd curriculum the school is piloting.

"The purpose is to get them to ask the next question to get them to the next part," she said.

Eighth-graders presented their National History Day projects, science experiments, math tessellations and book scene dioramas and displays, and special education students manned the Snack Shack, which required a good deal of math and family and consumer science skills to pull off. Band and choir students also put on a performance.

Butler said she hopes to hold a Student Spotlight Night once a year from now on. Students at Aldo Leopold Middle School will have their event April 25.