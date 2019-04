The Boone Skunk River Riot roller derby team hosted the Ames Flatrock roller derby in a head-to-head challenge of strength matched with dexterity. All proceeds from the event at the Boone Armory were donated to The Healthy Living Center Fund in Ames.

Each team put up a good fight, but the Skunk River Riot came out on top devastating the Flatrock competitor’s 172-88.