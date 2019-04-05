What do you need help with?

On April 19, Nevada High School will hold its annual Day of Service, where students will go out into the community to help with many types of projects.

Students can help with cleaning, moving, sorting, organizing, gardening, creating and much more. Priority would go to nonprofit organizations and businesses, but anyone who has a project may contact Elizabeth Gindt to see about reserving a few kids that day. Her contacts: egindt@nevadacubs.org or 515-382-3521, ext. 394.