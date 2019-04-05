DMACC diesel technology student, Bill White of Slater, sets the overhead on a Detroit 60 Series engine during a class on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. Contributed photo

DMACC diesel technology students Joe Cory of Alleman and Aaron Fitz of Melbourne check out the monitors on an electrical system tester on a Bobcat Simulator during a class on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. Contributed photo

DMACC diesel technology student, Lil Stall of Alleman, removes a fuel pump during a class on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. Contributed photo