The seniors at ADM High School are feeling the excitement of graduation and thinking about the next step into a new adventure in life. Each month the teachers of the ADM School District recognize students for their achievements in specific categories through the past year.

The businesses in the district contribute funds to the ADM Scholarship Foundation honoring these students to be used to provide scholarships to graduating students going on to post-secondary education.

The following students are being recognized in March along with the businesses making contributions in their names.

March

Student of the Month: Grace McCartney – Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis: Emily Hatchitt, Bri Powers

Fine Arts, Speech: Kam Majewski, Olivia Klassen – Lincoln Savings Bank

Girls Golf: Anna West – Adel Lion’s Club

Boys Golf: Adam O’Connor – Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Soccer: Josi Lonneman – Adel Health Mart

Boys Soccer: Owen Meier– Fareway

Girls Track: Josi Lonneman – Adel Family Dentistry

Boys Track: Chase Anderson – River Valley Insurance

The Foundation invests the funds and the interest from the principal is used to grant scholarships annually. As of this date over $600,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com.