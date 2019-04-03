DES MOINES, IA – April 2, 2019 – Mediacom cable subscribers can watch the 2019 Iowa High School Speech Association Festival on Mediacom channel MC22 Ch. 822 beginning April 5 at 7 p.m.

As a result of their outstanding performances, three students from Boone were nominated to perform at All-State on Monday, March 25th, 2019 at University of Northern Iowa. Seniors Alaney Parker in Solo Musical Theatre and John Ben Bloem in Reviewing and Freshman Jason Prazak in Improvisation.

MC22 will televise the 2019 IHSSA All-State Festival program as a two-part series, with the first part focusing on opening ceremonies and several individual student events, including Improvisational Acting and Storytelling. The remaining individual events including Storytelling, Acting, Public Address, Spontaneous Speaking and Original Oratory will be featured in the second segment. Each program will be approximately two hours in duration, with the premiere telecast Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

The Iowa High School Speech Association (IHSSA) annually hosts 487 member schools and approximately 40,000 students at the All-State Speech Festival. The IHSSA consists of member high schools from four districts in Iowa and offers three categories of competition: debate, large group and individual events. This year, Mediacom’s local Cedar Rapids production team covered the All-State Festival that took place on the University of Northern Iowa’s campus in Cedar Falls on Monday, March 25.

2019 IHSSA TV Schedule on MC22:

Fri., April 5 at 7 p.m.

Sun., April 7 at 2 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Mon., April 8 at 9 a.m.

Tues., April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., April 11 at 2 p.m.

Sun., April 14 at 1:30 p.m.