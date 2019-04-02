The Ballard school board proved Monday night that you can have your cake and eat it too.

Just months after a victorious $19 million bond vote to update the middle school, the Ballard school board voted unanimously to not increase the tax levy rate for 2020, keeping the $19.61 rate the same as 2019.

The decision is considered a major victory for Ballard area residents as work began last week on the middle school project. Foundation work is expected to begin by the end of April.

“A great deal of planning and foresight went into delivering this large-scale renovation project without increasing taxes,” the board said.

Despite a decrease in projected state aid for 2020, the school district is benefiting from a growing tax base as the construction of new homes, especially in Huxley, helps Ballard’s bottom line. Revenues from property taxes are projected to increase from $6,594,342 in 2019 to $7,781,208 in 2020, an increase of 11.3 percent. Expenditures in instruction are projected to increase a modest 6.8 percent.

All school district budgets are required by the State of Iowa to be approved by April 15.

In non-budget news, Ballard students can celebrate the approval of May 31 as the official last day of school for the 2018-19 school year, assuming there are no more cancellations. Iowa saw record snowfalls in January and February, breaking records that had stood since 1912, which resulted in the cancellation of five days of school in the Ballard Community School District. Since the district had built in extra hours to accommodate for snow days, only three of those five days are required to meet the state minimum of 1080 hours.

Superintendent Maxey gave a public thank-you to Building and Grounds Director Doug Schroeder and Transportation Director Marcy Nessa for their extra efforts throughout the hazardous winter we have experienced, and for their input on road conditions and advice regarding school delays and cancellations.