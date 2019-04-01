An Ames man has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison on federal child sex crime charges.

Tyler Gene Harris, 28, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Des Moines.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Harris pleaded guilty in November to six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. In plea documents, Harris admitted that between December 2016 and April 2018, he “knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the purpose of producing visual depictions,” of the conduct, the news release stated.

He also admitted to distributing images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger also ordered Harris to serve 15 years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.