Undocumented immigrants detained last year in Mount Pleasant still waiting for their hearings.

MOUNT PLEASANT — A sentence of time served doesn't mean freedom for a former Mount Pleasant man who plead guilty to unlawful re-entry into the U.S.

Ricardo Macias Saucedo, 29, had been incarcerated since May — when he and 31 other undocumented immigrants were detained during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid of Midwest Precast Concrete — when a U.S. chief district court judge handed down the sentence of time served last week.

Despite already having served more than the zero to six months typically recommended for the criminal conviction of unlawful re-entry, Saucedo, a father of two young girls born in the U.S., now must spend time in civil detention.

But how much time?

"They don't know," said the Rev. Trey Hagar, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Mount Pleasant who has been working extensively to help families impacted by the raid through Iowa Welcomes its Immigrant Neighbors (Iowa WINS).

Those in civil detention can be released on bond, pending a decision by a judge, but Hagar said there is no telling when that decision will be made.

"The motion has to be filed within 14 days, but then how long after that's filed before you actually get to be in front of the judge, there's no telling," Hagar said, noting Saucedo's case is further complicated by the fact he and his legal counsel are working toward an appeal of his original detainment, which was in January 2008. If he wins the appeal, he will be released and continue working on his path to citizenship. If that deportation is not appealed, however, he will be deported. The appeal process can take years.

For Hagar, mandatory civil detention of those held on immigration violations is a violation of civil rights. Not only are they there for an undetermined amount of time, but they do not have a right to a government-appointed attorney.

"One of the things people don't understand is you can't detain somebody indefinitely without a crime, or you can't just detain people indefinitely, which is essentially what's happening to people like this where they're basically detained for what could be years and years," Hagar said. "That's a human rights violation that a lot of our country isn't aware of, or they don't care."

Bonds often can exceed $10,000 and must be paid in full before a civil detainee can be released. Those unable to bond out face months to years in civil detention until their hearings are resolved. It also can be difficult for friends and families of those detained to learn the location

The 24 people who were taken to civil detention after the ICE raid have been bonded out thanks to efforts by Iowa WINS, the Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project and donations. All of them still are awaiting their immigration hearing, when they will present their case to a judge. Two were set to have their hearings in February, but they were postponed due to the government shutdown.

The time between being bonded out and going before a judge is troublesome for undocumented immigrants, many of whom either overstayed their visa or were in the process of correcting paperwork.

"One of the scary things for them ... is that when they bond out, they're not given a piece of paper that says we've bonded out and now we're awaiting our immigration hearing. They're just let go, so they could be picked up again at any time by ICE," Hagar said. "They also are not given work permits."

Hagar said several of those people have asked a judge if they can self-deport. Were they to do so, however, they would be considered at flight, which is a felony. It also would mean their citizenship process and immigration would be foregone, as would any rights to continue the process to citizenship.

"That's the Catch 22 of the process," Hagar said. "They've done all the court stuff, but they still don't get any documentation or work permits. They're here legally according to the department of justice judicial system, but they can't work and they can't leave."

That means months spent in limbo, not being able to work to pay their bills or help provide for their families.

"We have neighbors here who are living and really not being treated justly by a very broken system," Hagar said. "That's why Iowa WINS has been helping with the food pantry and utilities."

It's a system Hagar hopes will be fixed one day, but he worries policy makers are unaware of just how broken it is, pointing to lack of legal representation and prolonged detainment.

"That's not what we do as American citizens, even for people who are non-citizens, our Constitution still applies to anybody that's on our soil," Hagar said. "I think if we start making our policy makers and government officials just how broken it is with stories like Riccardo's, then they'll start to understand that we need to do something."