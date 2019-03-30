DECORAH — Luther College’s fall 2018 Dean’s List includes 739 students; 169 first-years, 137 sophomores, 162 juniors and 272 seniors. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).

Local students named to the Dean’s List include:Laura Judd, Luther College senior, of AdelAlaina Taylor, Luther College first-year, of AdelTom Altier, Luther College first-year, of Granger, IowaElaina Bayse, Luther College sophomore, of Dallas CenterYoung Kim, Luther College first-year of Waukee