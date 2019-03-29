The third annual “Breathing Life into the Future” gala will return from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Hotel Pattee.

The gala is presented by Charlie’s Angels – Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising Team and sponsored by the Hotel Pattee, on behalf of 5-year-old Charlie Hugunin, who battles daily to breathe as she fights Cystic Fibrosis.

Charlie is the daughter of Tim and Jenny Hugunin and the sister of Alex Hugunin. Cystic Fibrosis is a life threating genetic lung and digestive disease that causes heavy mucus in her lungs, pancreas and other organs. The money raised from this event will fund valuable research and new medications to help find a cure.

The cost is $30 per person, with online registration at https:/3rd-annual-breathing-life-gala.eventbrite.com.

This year we are offering reserved seating at a table for $5 per person, or $50 for a table for 10 people. Each sponsored table has items that those sitting at it can take home with them. You can register for a reserved table on the Eventbrite site as well. If you want to pay at the door, contact Lynn Moore at reedlynn@huxcomm.net prior to April 1 to secure a reservation.

There will also be free seating at this event.

Hotel rooms are available at a 20 percent discount if you mention the gala at the time of making your reservation.

Food will be provided by Harvey’s at Hotel Pattee, with a cash bar available. Entertainment will be provided by “Dueling Musicians.”

A silent auction, live auction and Charlie’s Shopping Mall will also be held during the evening.

Some of the silent auction items include a hot air balloon ride, ISU items, autographed baseball and baseball card by Michael Wacha of the St. Louis Cardinals, autographed ISU football posters and much more.

Fighting CF for Charlie is the right thing to do. She has dreams about tomorrow and the future. We need to Breathe Life into her Future!

All proceeds will be given to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Iowa Chapter.