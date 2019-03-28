Dallas County Relay for Life Bake Sale

9-5 p.m. Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 at Family Credit Union, 720 1st Ave.

Team Family Credit Union will host a bake sale on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Relay for Life of Dallas County. For more information, contact Tammy at 515-201-1033.

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 29 and April 5 and 12 at St. Patrick’s gym at 5th and Lucinda.

Delicious baked or hand-battered fried fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert for only $8 for adults and $4.50 for ages 10 and under. Maximum $25 for a family with children. Shrimp available for $2 more. New this year: limited amount of Father Chirs’ Special each week.

Donate Blood in March

2-6 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Dallas County Hospital.

Schedule a donation at the next blood drive in Perry on March 29. Call 800-287-4903 to schedule a time.

Elizabeth Warren Meet and Greet

3 p.m. Friday, March 29 at La Poste.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Democratic Candidate for President, is coming to Perry. She will be at La Poste, 1219 Warford, Perry, on Friday, March 29. Doors open at 3 p.m. and Warren is scheduled to speak at 3:30. The public is invited.

Boy Scout Tenderloin Supper

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave.

Menu consists of homemade tenderloins, choice of side and dessert. There will be a fish option available. Cost is $10 for adults, with a reduced rate for children. All proceeds will help fund the Perry Boy Scout Troop #127 camp costs.

Dallas County Freedom Rock Spaghetti Dinner

4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Washington Township School.

Dallas County American Legion Auxiliary invites the community to support the Freedom Rock located in Minburn. Spaghetti, salad, garlic cheese bread, bars, lemonade, ice tea, water and coffee will be served. A free-will donation will benefit the Dallas County Freedom Rock. For information on how to donate, call 515-556-8339.

Project Prom

2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 3 at Hotel Pattee.

Project Prom, run by the Waukee Community Closet, will have a pop-up dress event in Perry on March 31 and April 3. Dallas County high school students can come and pick out a free dress. The only stipulation is for the girls to prove they go to high school in Dallas County.