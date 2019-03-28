For nearly four decades, Boone resident Douglas P. Sorem worked for the Department of Transportation in Story County. Earlier this month, his story appeared in the Boone and Ames newspapers and can be found on their websites. Sorem has a connection to Nevada as the man who designed the historic belt buckles for Lincoln Highway Days. Sorem volunteered his time and artistic hand by drawing up designs for belt buckles to be sold at Nevada’s annual Lincoln Highway Days celebration alongside custom glass-etched plaques. The funds raised were used toward the city’s welcome signs and lighting. Ken Huffaker, former owner of Nevada Monument, was the main coordinator of the belt buckles that were featured for all those years. Photo Contributed from Boone News Republican