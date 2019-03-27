The public was invited to attend an informational meeting Tuesday night about home business permitting and a newly adopted ordinance amending the requirements for home businesses for people who live inside Story County, but outside city limits.

The meeting took place at 6 p.m. in the Story County Administration Building in Nevada, 900 6th St. In that time, members of the Story County Planning and Development discussed the changes to the ordinances and allowed the four audience members in attendance to ask questions or raise any concerns they had about their own home businesses.

Jerry Moore, Story County’s director of Planning and Development, said that the prior ordinance was written in 1958. The changes to the ordinance in 2018 were made to help accommodate the owners for future growth.

“The way the ordinance was written, there was no room for growth, so if you grew, you were in violation with the ordinance, so we were trying to come up with a way that they wouldn’t be in violation, but there would be some minimum standards that they would have to meet,” Moore said.

In the new ordinance, after following the initial list of requirements for one year, any owner of a home business can send in an application requesting the Minimal Easing of Requirements.

With this modification, the owner would be able to add two additional employees to have a total of three employees; they could create an outdoor storage area that would be less than 500 square feet and was hidden from any surrounding properties, and they would be able to add a shed for storage that isn’t more than 120 square feet.

The Planning and Development director will view all of the requests and decide whether to approve them. This process typically takes five business days to complete.

Another application any homeowner would be able to submit is called the Conditional Use Permit application. They would also have had to follow the initial list of requirements for one year before they could submit this for the Significant Easing of Requirements.

In this application, each person needs to write up a transition plan for moving the home business to a permanent location in three years or less. They would also need to show a site development plan that shows existing and proposed site improvements.

This application would first go through the planning and development staff and then through the Board of Adjustment to make the final decision. This process could take up to two months to complete.

After the meeting started, it quickly turned into a conversation, and people in the audience brought up questions they had about if they needed a permit in the first place or if they would need to submit a Minimal Easing of Requirement application for some new things they want to add to their business.

Sandra Hunter was one of the people in attendance. Her business, The Christmas Tree Farm, is open from the day after Thanksgiving until December 28.

She first started growing the trees in 1992, and when they were big enough to sell, she got her home business permit in 1998 and has been renewing it every year.

“I came (to the meeting) because I got a letter in the mail about the change in the requirements, so I wanted to know if I needed to do anything new to continue my business,” Hunter said.

The people in attendance were able to separately discuss their respective businesses with the planning and development employees in attendance.

“Our board of supervisors are pro-business,” Moore said. “They want people to be able to live at home and operate a business. It’s the American way, the American dream, so this is one way to help them operate and grow at the same time.”