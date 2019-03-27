While most students look at the summer as a time for rest and relaxation, ever since he was a seventh-grader, Ames High junior David Kim has dedicated the summer months to volunteering.

Kim who has totaled 250 volunteering hours over the past four summers, received the President of the United States Volunteer Service Award and was honored by Ames Mayor John Haila at Tuesday’s City Council meeting during the mayor’s proclamation of April 7-13, 2019, as National Volunteer Week.

Kim has worked for four years as a summer intern volunteer for Little Cyclone University summer enrichment program, aimed at providing enrichment opportunities for low-income families. In his role with Little Cyclone University, Kim organized activities, transported kids to and from events, and assisted in clean-up efforts after events.

“It was a rewarding experience to be able to help out wherever and whenever I could,” Kim said before the meeting. “It’s an honor to be recognized by (Ames City Council) but I also love being able to bring some exposure to work that Little Cyclone University does.”

Kim said he got involved when he was a seventh-grader taking ESL classes at Ames High. Following his first summer as a volunteer, Kim said developed a passion for “helping out”, and he has dedicated his summers to the program ever since.

He plans to continue his work with the program this summer and attributes the experience as a volunteer to his desires to pursue a career in the medical field when he enters college.

Bob Kindred Day

After gifting retiring Ames Assistant City Manager Bob Kindred a t-shirt that said “It’s Tuesday? I’m Available!” former Ames Mayor Ann Campbell joked that Kindred will have a lot more free Tuesday nights, following Kindred’s final city council meeting on Tuesday.

Mayors Haila, Campbell and Ted Tedesco along with Kindred’s family were present for a public celebration of Kindred’s 38 years of service for the city, including a proclamation of April 1, 2019 as “Bob Kindred Day” in Ames.

“I’m one of over 600 city employees who are equally dedicated to serving this great community,” Kindred said. “What a privilege to serve such a great community.”

Since he started working for the city on April 15, 1980, Kindred has accumulated 10,020 working days or 8,160 hours spanning five mayors and 34 City Council members.

He was promoted to Assistant to the City Manager in 1985 and became the Assistant City Manager in 1989.

“What the city of Ames doesn’t realize is that a lot of the work that gets done behind-the-scenes, is done by Bob,” said Haila, who detailed how Kindred mentored him during his first-year term as mayor.

Tedesco, who served as mayor from 1998 to 2006 said Kindred exemplified the spirit of what city of Ames should be.

“Bob’s door was always open, Bob is the kind of person who could with any group, any citizens and make them feel welcomed and appreciated,” Tedesco said. “They may have disagreed and come with a chip on their shoulder, but Bob could work with them, get them to comprise on the issue and they all left very pleasantly.”

As Assistant City Manager, Kindred oversaw departments ranging from police to planning and housing to human resources, while also performing the duties of city manager if needed, a role he filled at Tuesday meeting.

A retirement reception for Kindred will be held on Monday, April 1, at the Community Center Gym, 515 Clark Ave from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. However, Kindred will continue to fill work on projects on a part-time basis, as needed.

Other news:

Before the regular council meeting. the Ames Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO) held a meeting and approved a series of dates for public hearings on proposed transportation plans and programs. On May 28, a hearing is scheduled regarding Amendment to 2019-2022 Transportation Improvement Program, as well a hearing on the fiscal year 2020 Transportation Planning Work Program.

The council also unanimously approved final plans and specifications for the replacement of CyRide’s current bus wash and the reconstruction of the bus turnarounds at the Ames Middle School and at Ontario Street and California Avenue.