The jury trial for two West Burlington women facing felony child endangerment charges in the September 2017 death of their son has been continued until May 7.

Amber McIntosh-Crear and Bobbie Jo Crear, both of 638 Broadway St., were charged in August with child endangerment causing bodily injury in connection with the September death of McIntosh’s son, Rylan McIntosh, 12, who had lost 20 pounds during the summer of 2017 and died Sept. 6, 2017.

The charges are for not providing food to the child, who suffered numerous medical conditions and had to be fed Pediasure, a nutritional shake for children, through a gastronomy tube. Rylan McIntosh suffered several medical conditions that could have caused his death, and a state medical examiner classified the cause of death as undetermined, which is why the women are not charged specifically with causing his death.

The decision to continue the trial came March 20 following a telephone conference between the court and counsel during which the court was informed all parties consented to the continuance.

The next hearing for the two women will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, during which it will be reviewed what will and will not be admissible during the trial.

If convicted, the women face up to five years in prison.