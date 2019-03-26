Mary Porter, a gospel ventriloquist and Suzi Q, a huggable, loveable puppet, paid a surprise visit to the March Gospel Jam, held at the Nevada Senior Center.

Suzi Q knows no strangers. Her glib wit captured the crowd as she circulated, explaining that she and Mary were on a special “tour” celebrating 30 years of full-time Christian ministry.

Suzi Q and Mary have appeared at the Iowa State Fair, have entertained in residential care facilities, senior centers, schools, libraries, camps and many church functions throughout the Midwest.

Once based in Des Moines, Suzi Q was told that someone tried to locate her without success. Suzi told the story. “Well, we did live in Des Moines for awhile, but Mommie told me that I couldn’t get married until SHE DID! It was up to me to get her married off!

“Our ministry took us to many different locations. We met so many nice people. Finally, I found the nicest guy, and he was interested. She turned him down! Can you believe it? I forgave her that time because she was dating someone and, being an old-fashioned girl, felt it wouldn’t be right. They crossed paths several times at other church functions and finally, she was free to accept his invitation. Do you know how many years it took me to get her married off?,” Suzi said to the crowd.

Suzi Q explained that she had changed names, addresses and phone numbers, making her more difficult to find. She proudly introduced her “Daddy,” Dan Porter, who not only pastors a church in Stuart, but works with The 22nd Annual Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing, to be held Aug. 2 and 3 on the Guthrie County Fairgrounds.

Suzi Q was coaxed to sing, “Jesus Loves Me.” Her daddy waited until the last few minutes of the Gospel Jam to sing, “Mansion Over the Hilltop.” When asked why, with such a mellow voice, he hadn’t sung either, Suzi Q said, “My daddy is shy!”

The Nevada Gospel Jam is held in the Nevada Senior Center, 7-9:30 p.m., on the second Friday of each month. The exception is the month of August.