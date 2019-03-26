The Iowa senator is leading a bill to allow parents to withdraw a portion of their retirement benefits early in order to have paid time off work after the birth or adoption of a child.

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is a leading sponsor on proposed legislation to help Americans finance time away from work after the birth or adoption of a child.

The senator's proposal, however, has faced criticism from the Democratic Party because of its reliance on the Social Security Administration. The draft legislation, written by Ernst and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, supports allowing parents to withdraw a portion of their Social Security funds in order to take time off of work, a move many see as undermining retirement savings.

Ernst, Iowa's junior U.S. senator, said by involving the Society Security Administration in a family leave program, the federal government could tap into an existing infrastructure rather than create another layer of bureaucracy.

"It's already infrastructure in place," said Ernst, Saturday after a town hall meeting in Burlington, "so we wouldn't have to spend billions of dollars more creating a new system to administer a paid family leave program."

The legislation allows parents to receive up to three months of paid leave by giving them the option to "postpone" Social Security benefits for two, four or six months once they enter retirement age.

"Senator Mike Lee of Utah and I proposed a creative and sensible option, one that offers families a choice and not a mandate, maintains economic competitiveness, and gives small business owners a way to give their valued employees access to a paid leave benefit," Ernst said, Saturday in a guest column in the Des Moines Register.

When asked why the bill didn't propose a universal paid family leave program, as Democratic plans have championed, Ernst referred to the concerns she has heard from small business owners.

"They have said, 'Wow, Joni, if we're forced to do that, I may not hire men or women of childbearing age to work in my business because I wouldn't be able to afford it,'" Ernst told The Hawk Eye.

Early in March, when the proposal first was announced, the Iowa Democratic Party issued a fundraising email centered on the "terrible" bill.

"To no one's surprise, Senator Ernst is misleading the public and calling the legislation 'paid family leave,' but it isn't paid family leave at all — it's just a loan!" the email states.

Iowa Democrats called on their supporters to donate to the state party in an effort to help unseat Ernst in the November 2020 election, when she will seek a second, six-year term in the Senate.

The United States has no nationwide paid family leave program. The only federal mandate comes from the Family Medical Leave Act of 1993, which guarantees 12 weeks of unpaid time off for some new parents.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2018 show only 17 percent of American workers had access to paid family leave.

In her guest column, Ernst accused the Democrats of treating her family leave proposal "like a political football" rather than engaging in "a debate worth having."

"Republicans have sometimes shied away from tackling these problems head on," the senator wrote. "I'm trying to change that. Meanwhile, Democrats have been happy to unveil so-called solutions that increase the growing deficit and simply take more money out of every Iowan's paycheck.