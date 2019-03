Members of the Slater Area Historical Association served about 160 people in an hour-and-a-half at last week’s Lasagna Supper fundraiser. The group had about 24 homemade lasagnas and over 20 desserts. “SAHA is appreciative of the support that we get from the community,” said SAHA president Barb Mallon. “The many people here tonight who joined us for lasagna are all special to us, and we hope they return soon. Thank you to all, the museum crew, our volunteer helpers and cooks, and our guests.”