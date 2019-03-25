Clark Chambers came to Collins for the second time in 1902, at the age of 24. Two years earlier, he had worked for Charles Fish for almost 4 1/2 years. When he returned, he became a member of the George W. Baldwin & Company meat and provision business.

On May 20, 1902, he married Mary Wood. He and Mary had seven children: Irene, Lawrence (Friday), Gerald (Jolly), Marjorie, Dwight, Eugene (Gene) and Elizabeth (Betty).

In March of 1916, Mr. Chambers moved his meat market business to the west of his lots (in 1917 this building was moved again east of Dr. Richardson’s office, which was on the east corner of Main and Second Avenue) and built a two-story brick building for a meat market and general store. The building was 50 X 60 with a hall on the top floor, where Clark opened a skating rink in 1917. In 1916, the cost was $10,000 for the building.

The new store had dry goods on the north side with boots, coveralls, shirts, underwear, sewing supplies, etc. On the south side was the meat and groceries. People would trade eggs, which were candled in the basement, for groceries.

This building still stands in the same location in Collins, on the west corner of Main and Second Avenue, south of the Christian Church. The building has had many owners and been used for many different purposes. The picture shows the store in past times, though not when Chambers owned it.

People seem to always be interested in ice houses. Many rural people had their own and there were several in the town of Collins, including the Collins Creamery and Clark Chambers.

There is a very interesting article about ice houses in the “Collins Iowa A Century of Living 1882 -1982” on page 40. The story tells of the harvesting of the ice, filling the ice house and school children going to watch the process in 1909.

Chambers and others would purchase their ice ahead of time from owners of lakes, ponds and the Rhodes Reservoir. One such lake was in the timber of J. B. Carver. A crew of 20 men and 14 teams of horses would harvest that ice.

In October of 1915, Chambers started building a new brick ice house with a cupola on the top. Many people in Collins remember this ice house; sadly, this landmark is no longer with us.

The picture is not very clear, but you can make out the “Keep Out” painted on the door.

The Chambers store delivered ice to homes for their ice boxes, or you could go to the store and they would chip off the amount you wanted. In 1928, Clark built a ice station to the north of the big brick one for “artificial” ice.

Clark Chambers’ name is everywhere in the old newspapers. He owned the Palace Restaurant in 1908 and brought the Collins Creamery building and its contents in 1909 when it shut down. He owned a meat market in Rhodes in 1912, and a store and meat market in Maxwell in 1916.

As a final note — it is interesting how often people would change businesses or trade property, such as a farm, for a house in town or a business in town

In the last article, we wrote that the Collins School History had a website. We can now thank the Collins Library for printing all this material off for us to put in a binder for the Historical Society.