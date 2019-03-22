WAPELLO — City officials agreed Thursday to review a pesticide use program after an area resident reported city staff was using Roundup around playground and trail areas and she was concerned about the potential health effects on young children and other users.

Sue Humiston, 7428 U.S. 61, said she lives just a few blocks away from the city’s south end park and often goes there.

She praised the city staff for its maintenance of the park, but was concerned Roundup was being used around sensitive areas.

“I see them out there spraying around the toys and the play areas and both sides of the path. I can smell the stuff two blocks away,” Humiston said.

She said she eventually asked the crew what was being used and they reported Roundup.

“That concerns me because my mom had cancer twice,” Humiston said, adding when her mother completed a medical questionnaire, one of the questions asked was if she had ever been exposed to Roundup.

“I know right down the road is Monsanto – some of you work there probably – what farmers use in their field, what you use in your yards, that’s your own business, but is that really what we need to be doing in our city parks?” she asked.

She also said the small signs put out by the staff after spraying does little to keep children and others from using the equipment and areas too soon after the applications.

Humiston suggested newspaper notices or some other public warnings would be better than the small signs.

She also said after learning about the Roundup usage she approached other turf managers and learned other products that were less toxic were available. When she asked the city crew about changing pesticides or the spraying policy, she was told to talk to the city council.

“So here I am,” she said.

“We’ll look into it and see what we can do,” Mayor Shawn Maine assured Humiston.

In other action, the council approved a tax abatement for Lots 11-12 in Block 8 of Patrick’s Subdivision. According to the application from Brad Quigley, the new residence is expected to be completed by July 31, 2019.

The council also approved a $2,000 membership donation to the Louisa Development Group. The donation is the same as last year’s support.

The council also agreed to use an interfund loan from the city’s Local Option Sales Tax and/or Sewer Fund to cover an estimated $189,000 water main project on 142nd Street. Tax increment financing (TIF) revenue will be used to repay the loan.

Maine also proclaimed April 4 as Junior Achievement Day in Wapello.

In final action, a split council voted 4-2 to approve a spring yard waste burning period from March 23 to April 27. Council members Gene Arnold and Charles Wagg voted against the proposal, with Wagg reporting three people had contacted him to oppose the spring burning.

Voting in support were Larry Wagg, Kenny Marlette, Eric Small and Brett Shafer. Small said one person had contacted him and Delzell said two people had told city hall staff that they supported the spring burn. Council member Richard Taylor was absent.

In committee reports, Marlette reported there was an opening available on the library board and Delzell said there was also an opening on the pool board.