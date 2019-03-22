Burlington Eagles are reaching out to help the Paradise, California, Eagles Aerie 2950, whose club was lost in the devastating Camp wildfire that ravaged Northern California in November 2018.

Along with their facility, 400 Eagles members lost their homes and belongings.

The local Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will host a benefit fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. today at the Eagles. Grand Aerie Trustee Brian Rogers of Sunnyslope Aerie 2957 of Phoenix, Arizona, will speak.

A meal of grilled pork loin and sides will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and LMNOP will provide musical entertainment from 8 to 11 p.m.

There will be a silent auction, meat raffles and 50/50 drawings throughout the evening. The public is welcome.