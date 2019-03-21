Nevada FFA members, parents and guest, numbering 255, attended the annual Nevada FFA Banquet, held at Gates Hall on Thursday, March 7. Everyone enjoyed a dinner of smoked Windsor chops, catered by Mid West Pack, with sides including cheesy au gratin potatoes, green beans with bacon and onion, dinner roll and chilled fresh citrus lemonade. For dessert, Chris Lloyd made chocolate brownie cake à la mode. Kate Huse assisted with the preparation of green beans and accompanying items. Mike and Patsy Ackerman also volunteered with serving the meal.

The Greenhand and chapter degrees were awarded to members, with accompanying pins. Awards included all of the FFA Career Development Events, Leadership events, and several local businesses and individuals were recognized for their contributions and donations. Certifications of appreciation went to, Dale and Andy Swanson, John Finneseth of Heartland Cooperative, Jim and Steve Owen, Mike Wright, Jeff and Jim Collins, Jeff Anderson, Dave Hobbs, Family of the late Charlie Spaid, Kody Asmus, Dustin Smith, family of the late Wilbert Hadley, Bill Couser, Charlie and Chris Lloyd, Rick Hawbaker and Tyler McDonald, and Garrett Anderson of Van Wall Equipment.

Star Greenhand First Year member went to Addison Anderson, and Star Chapter member to Jay Calentine. At the end of the banquet, an iMovie was presented showing highlights of the chapter since one year ago. The iMovie was formatted, edited and finalized by Kaitlin Wegner and chapter officers. The FFA officer team remarked how much they appreciate the extra effort and time that Kevin Cooper gives. Cooper received a standing ovation from the entire attendance.